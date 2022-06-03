Symphony unveils a new campaign ahead of World Environment Day

With World Environment Day just around the corner, Symphony Limited has launched a digital campaign to create awareness on the need to protect and conserve our planet. With technology making our lives simpler and more convenient, it has proved to be a hazard to our environment. Our oceans are depleting, global temperature is on a constant rise, wildlife is impacted, and the surface of the earth is drying. Resonating with this thought, the brand has come up with a digital campaign to bring about change and consciousness among the patrons with a compelling message. It draws synergies between the use of air coolers and conservation of trees.

Symphony is a highly responsible brand when it comes to conservation of our planet earth and adhering to all measures to prevent any damage to the environment, Anuj Arora, global chief marketing officer, Symphony Limited said. “With this campaign, our objective is to educate the consumers that they should be mindful of the environmental side effects of their choices and how adapting to sustainable ways of cooling can lead to a positive change. Additionally, our recent studies and research findings have shown that air coolers as a category are more environment-friendly and conducive. It is about time we brought about a change and conserve our planet,” he added.

The campaign film shows an old man walking on a parched land and a bird flying in the sky with the sun blazing up above. They both need some respite from the tormenting heat and then at a distance, they spot a tree. As they approach closer, much to their shock the tree is dry and bare. In another visual, a boy is shown switching on an air cooler with refreshing air going out of the window and transforming the entire scenery to a lush green landscape. With the trees turning green, birds chirping, and the man seeking refuge in the shade of the tree, the campaign resonates emotionally and ends with a strong message.

