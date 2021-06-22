Symphony appoints Amit Kumar as executive director and group CEO

Kumar has worked with GE, PwC, Shapoorji Pallonji, EY and KPMG

Symphony Limited has announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as executive director (ED) and group CEO of the company, effective August 2, 2021.

With over 18 years of work experience, Kumar has worked with GE, PwC, Shapoorji Pallonji, EY and KPMG. In addition, he co‐founded analytics‐focused start‐up and ran it for three years and he currently works with KPMG as a partner with a focus on the consumer products sector. He specialises in business transformation and profitability improvement. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree in Technology, Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM, Ahmedabad.

“We are delighted to have Amit Kumar join us as executive director and group CEO of Symphony. He has nearly 18 years of experience with corporate and consulting sectors, had his own tech start‐up and has been a business transformation and profitability improvement specialist with three of the Big Four accounting/consulting firms,” Achal Bakeri, chairman and managing director, Symphony Limited, stated.

“I thank the board of Symphony for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its growth journey, take brand Symphony to new heights and help create long‐term value for all its shareholders and stakeholders,” Kumar stated in his new role.

Symphony, an Indian multinational company with a presence in over 60 countries is the manufacturer of air coolers. From inventions to innovations, energy responsibility to environment stewardship, Symphony operates across the residential, industrial, and commercial segments. Founded in 1988, in Gujarat, India, Symphony Limited established a new category of evaporative air-cooling in India, taking it to the globe. The company has set benchmarks comprising 201 trademarks, 64 registered designs, 15 copyrights and 48 patents.

