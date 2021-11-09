Symon Hammacott joins VMLY&R as chief experience officer, Asia

Hammacott will focus on identifying and investing in new technologies

VMLY&R has appointed Symon Hammacott as chief experience officer, Asia. In his new role, Symon will be responsible for driving the customer experience (CX) practice for the agency network in Asia. He will spearhead the region’s customer experience and technology leadership teams. Hammacott will report to Tripti Lochan, VMLY&R Asia, co-CEO, and global chief experience officer, Jeff Geheb and work alongside them.

Hammacott will focus on identifying and investing in new technologies and partnerships to develop the agency’s CX portfolio. He will take part in team WPP pitches and proposals as well as global new business proposals.

“Symon brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to VMLY&R. He has a clear vision of how he wants to steer the practice in conjunction with our brand experience (BX) and commerce offerings, and his passions for sustainability and ethical design fit perfectly into our ethos of brands with purpose. I am thrilled to have him on board,” Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia, said.

Hammacott brings with him more than two decades of experience in building world-class teams and developing market-leading products and services for companies across most industry verticals. Before joining VMLY&R, he worked as regional head, experience, Publicis Sapient. He was also associated with Isobar as consultant in experience strategy and experience design for more than 10 years.

According to Hammacott, customer experience is not only the future, it’s also the ‘now’, and VMLY&R has already made extensive strides in bringing best-in-class customer experiences to their clients. “I’m energised by the prospect of guiding our immensely talented teams across experience design, technology, product and data in helping clients to firstly gain market-leading positions with their CX and then stay ahead through better operationalising those experiences. In this way we can create meaningful, transformative products, services and capabilities that provide genuine value to both the consumer and our clients every day, and into the future,” he said.

Read Also: Coca-Cola company names WPP as global marketing network partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook