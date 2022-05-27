SWOTT announces Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Electronics brand SWOTT has announced its partnership with cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador for the smart wearable segment. As per the company, the partnership with Jadeja will boost the brand’s fitness-focussed portfolio and will spread awareness about its diverse offerings to the masses.

“Aspiring to serve the growing customer demand for reliable and smart electronics, our brand is committed to bringing out affordable make in India products for our customers. With Jadeja on board, we are confident that his association will add value to the brand’s core ethics to take up challenges as it comes,” Mayank Goel, co-founder and CEO, SWOTT, said.

SWOTT aims to focus on intelligent electronics that will keep up with the latest trends in tech and fashion. “The brand will be offering a wide range of tech products catering to lifestyle and fitness. The brand endeavours in providing products of superior quality and affordability with easy-to-use features,” the company said in a statement.

As per Jadeja, today’s generation is highly enthusiastic about the latest technology, sportiness, ruggedness and class. “The brand resonates the same and pushes the boundaries of innovation while offering a quality experience,” he added.

Read Also: Fox Star Studios rebrands to Star Studios

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook