Swiss Beauty launches MERAWEDDINGBFF campaign for bride, bridesmaids

Indian makeup brand Swiss Beauty has launched #MERAWEDDINGBFF, a brand campaign that takes a different approach on wedding preparations for both the, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the brand aims to focus on how weddings are once-in-a-lifetime milestones, and you need a friend who listens, understands and helps you make fuss-free, quick and informed decisions.

“With our extensive product portfolio, we celebrate beauty in its real form,” Saahil Nayar, COO, Swiss Beauty, said. “Our campaign is an initiative to stay true to our focus on celebrating the individuality of its customers. We have taken an unconventional route as we accompany brides and newlyweds in their journey and comfort them when they embark on a new life,” he further explained.

Furthermore, Swiss Beauty has divided the campaign into two aspects – The Bride’s Journey and The Bridesmaids Tribe.

The Bride’s Journey covers her pre and post wedding shenanigans, starting from pre-wedding luncheons to post-wedding dinners, family gatherings and similar events. Swiss Beauty wants to help the bride make quick and informed decisions while understanding her emotional shift from anxiousness to fun and further to excitement.

For The Bridesmaids Tribe, the beauty brand offers a range of go-to long-wear comfortable makeup options, helping them look stunning while giving ample time to pamper the bride. In addition, Swiss Beauty has partnered with Manyavar and Vibha and it has planned to fuel over 2000 influencers on multiple platforms.