Swiss Beauty appoints Saahil Nayar as COO, India and International business

Swiss Beauty has named Saahil Nayar as chief operating officer (COO), India and International Business starting October 2022. In the new role, Nayar will be responsible for conceptualising and driving Swiss Beauty’s strategic roadmap by accelerating its digital footprint whilst also strengthening its retail wing.

“With Nayar’s wealth of experience, zeal and passion, he has led high-performing consumer-first operations that have not only successfully helped brands amass growth but also strengthen their market presence. With our mutual goal to accelerate Swiss Beauty to the next stage, we are confident that Saahil makes for a perfect fit; thanks to his deep product knowledge and exceptional leadership qualities,” Amit and Mohit Goyal, managing directors, Swiss Beauty, said on the appointment.

As per the company, onboarding Saahil Nayar is a strategic move aligned with the brand’s mission of expanding its executive leadership team. “Swiss Beauty is aiming to establish itself as an omnichannel business leveraging digital commerce as a strategic growth driver, along with its expansive retail network,” the company said in an official statement.

“The aim is to consolidate Swiss Beauty’s leadership position in colour cosmetics. With the ongoing restructuring in its business model directed at establishing an omnichannel business, there’s an increased synergy between digital commerce and retail operations, along with quality and innovation advancements. The primary goal is to help charter Swiss Beauty’s current Rs 300 cr business roadmap to Rs 500 cr as an immediate milestone along with a larger vision of building an Rs 1000 cr powerhouse,” Nayar stated.

Nayar was previously the co-founder and COO at Idam House of Brands, wherein he led all front-ended aspects of the business including marketing strategy, new brand launches, product development and growth strategy. Throughout his career trajectory, he has helmed, established, expanded and optimally set up extensive business plans to scale consumer-first businesses such as The Moms Co, Kama Ayurveda and Revlon, among others.

