Swiggy rolls out new campaign highlighting the benefits of Swiggy ONE

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new campaign for Swiggy ONE, its new membership programme. With this campaign, Swiggy wants to highlight how members can avail benefits such as free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants, Instamart and Genie orders through the Swiggy ONE membership. The digital campaign has been conceptualised and produced by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.



“While the Swiggy ONE membership programme offers benefits and discounts across Swiggy’s services, it was important to showcase the fact that Swiggy is truly enabling convenience to consumers through its offerings. Through this campaign, the team at Lowe Lintas, have beautifully depicted how Swiggy ONE can bring convenience to the consumer’s doorstep, freeing their time for their loved ones, be it their family or beloved furry pets,” Ashish Lingamneni, head, brand, Swiggy, said.



The campaign films portray the message that how a person will be able to stay at home more if he or she uses Swiggy ONE. The stories are told from the protagonists’ pets’ point of view. One film shows a cat’s point of view and how much ‘me time’ the cat gets at home while her owner runs errands outdoors; the other film shows a dog’s disappointment at how his owner is never home as he’s constantly making grocery store runs to stock up.



“The idea was to showcase how SWIGGY ONE members get to spend more time with their loved ones. But we didn’t want to show it in a cliché way. The product itself is so different and not like regular membership services. So, it wasn’t about price differentiation or services offered. SWIGGY ONE is everything SWIGGY be it Instamart, restaurants, Genie and anything else that comes from the SWIGGY stable. So, while multiplicity was at the heart of the communication the medium to communicate it was something we experimented on,” Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated.

