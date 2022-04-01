Swiggy rolls out a series of commercials as part of its new campaign for IPL 2022

Swiggy has rolled out four television commercials as part of its new campaign this TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Conceptualised by Brand David, this multi-platform campaign emphasises Swiggy’s commitment to offer unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food, grocery and other matchday essentials.

With Swiggy Instamart coming on-board as the official partner of IPL 2022, the commercials are based on the single theme, “Aap kiske saath dekhoge?” (Whom will you watch it with?). The ads communicate that Swiggy makes the match viewing experience a lot more enjoyable by taking care of everything from match time munchies on Instamart to food from their favourite restaurants.

“By asking a simple question – Aap kiske saath dekhoge? This IPL season, we aim to highlight how Swiggy, with both Instamart and food delivery will make the match-viewing ritual for fans who are watching with family, friends or just by themselves more enjoyable. The ads bring alive the convenience users turn to Swiggy for, while also underlining the brand’s benefits in a likable and engaging manner. The TVCs are a mix of consumer insight, targeting and product communication which is clutter-breaking,” Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said.

Besides the T20 in-game ads, the campaign will run on satellite TV and digital channels like Youtube, Facebook, OTT’s such as Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, Sony Liv, among others, and across the brand’s social media platforms. While the Instamart advertisements will be available in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi; Swiggy Food advertisements will be streamed in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi.

“Swiggy is the friend that makes our experiences better. It always helps add that extra mazza and without it, any game experience won’t be the same. #AapKiskeSaathDekhoge is an invitation for more and more people to enjoy the company of Swiggy,” Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman, Ogilvy India stated.

