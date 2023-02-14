Swiggy launches new ad film ‘Wrong Address’, set entirely on UI

Swiggy has launched a new ad film ‘Wrong Address’, which is made by Talented and produced by Chocolate Films India.

“We wanted to try and trace the journey of a relationship and the role the brand had to play in a manner that was creatively disruptive. We were really excited to see the love and care with which our creative partners – Talented and Chocolate Films – treated the brief and the film,” said Sneha John, director, brand marketing and social, Swiggy.

The film demonstrates the story of how wrong address deliveries might turn into something sweet for people, like the case was for, Aashna and Raghav – two neighbours who go from strangers to lovers. However, the story unfolds through Swiggy UI, which means the viewers won’t be able to see their faces.

“We treated it like a short film and not an ad,” said Pooja Manek, founding member and creative,Talented.

“Despite showing only Swiggy UI, what still stands out and lingers is the story of Aashna and Raghav, who found love at the most unexpected place,” said Nabil Kureshi, head of production, Talented.

“Most of these instances sprouted from my own experience of moving to Bangalore. I’ve been corrected for my pronunciation of Kozhikode to know better,” said Malvika Thirani, the writer of “Wrong Address” and the voice of Aashna.

“It makes you realise that Swiggying is not just a ritual or a mere act of service. It’s how some people articulate their feelings today. It is perhaps the 6th love language, and rightfully so.” she added.

