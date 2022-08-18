Swiggy celebrates its anniversary with The Great Khali in a series of digital films

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, Swiggy has launched a series of digital films featuring wrestler ‘The Great Khali’. To celebrate the occasion with customers, Swiggy is hosting an integrated cross-category celebration spanning across food delivery, Instamart, and a series of offline events covering 12 cities starting August 16.

As we looked at different ways of creating excitement around our birthday celebrations and promotions, we found that the Great Khali also celebrates his birthday in August and is in fact turning 50 this year, Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said. “This led us to a fun creative territory of Khali being peeved about Swiggy stealing his birthday month thunder with the Swiggy Big Birthday Bash. Through the lighthearted and organically shot ads, we invite all our customers to be a part of this joyful occasion by availing all exciting offers and deals,” he added further.

The commercials are an extension of the celebrations with Swiggy inviting the wrestler to celebrate his special day with them. The campaign started with a paparazzi video of Khali being upset with paparazzies asking about his birthday which went viral on the internet. In the next video, Khali stated the reason for him being upset was Swiggy’s ‘Big Birthday Bash’ because of which his birthday celebration will look small.

One of the ads opens with Khali and a Swiggy delivery executive at his home. The room behind is decorated with birthday props, disco lights and music playing in the background with Khali dressed in party clothes. The executive announces that Swiggy’s “Big Birthday Bash is here!” and Khali blows a party horn to express his anger. As the slightly intimidated delivery executive continues to declare “top brands ki full menu, flat price par because its Swiggy’s Big Birthday Bash….” Khali interrupts him to assert that it’s his birthday too. Too scared to argue, the executive quickly changes the announcement to “Swiggy and Khali’s Big Birthday Bash is back!” The remaining ads are similarly laced with wry humor, informing consumers in a witty way of the different discounts and offers available to them.

