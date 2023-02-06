Swiggy appoints three independent directors to its board

Swiggy, today announced the appointment of three independent directors. Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and chairman and managing director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO at Delhivery will join the company’s board as directors.



Speaking on the appointments, Sriharsha Majety, CEO and co-founder of Swiggy, said, “We’re happy about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting them onboard will strengthen our governance and will benefit us”



“Swiggy is an enterprising and innovative company that has redefined customer convenience and impactfully altered lifestyles. I am pleased to join the Board as the company moves forward in pushing boundaries and redefining newer segments,” said Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE.

Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & associates, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the Swiggy board. As a young, privately held company, their focus on having the right discipline, governance, and expertise on the board makes me very optimistic about the company’s future, and its ability to bring its mission of delivering unparalleled convenience to users to life.”



Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO at Delhivery said, “I look forward to supporting the Swiggy management team in their quest to build a world-class business that serves millions of customers in their everyday needs.”

These are the first independent directors on Swiggy’s board and join current members: Sriharsha Majety – CEO and co-founder of Swiggy, Nandan Reddy, co-founder of Swiggy, Larry Illg, CEO of prosus edtech and food, Ashutosh Sharma, head of investments- India, Prosus Ventures, Sumer Juneja, managing partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors and Anand Daniel, partner at Accel.

