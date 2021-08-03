Swiggy and CoinDCX come onboard as co-powered by sponsors for Bigg Boss OTT

CoinDCX will have an exclusively designed ‘Branded Zone’ in the house

Viacom18’s streaming platform Voot has onboarded Swiggy and CoinDCX, as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors for its six -week digital exclusive season of Bigg Boss OTT. As per the partnership, Bigg Boss OTT will witness Swiggy and CoinDCX engage with consumers. For Chanpreet Arora, AVOD head, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Bigg Boss OTT blends entertainment and technology seamlessly. “Given the all-digital play, Bigg Boss OTT is designed to empower the viewer with one of a kind interactive features brought to life through polls, quizzes, voting and a lot more, thus changing the narrative of reality shows and bringing in a whole new paradigm of engagement,” she added.

With this partnership, Swiggy will enable fans to digitally interact with their favourite Bigg Boss OTT contestants once a week. Meanwhile, CoinDCX will get the chance to build awareness and educate users about cryptocurrency through content integrations and digital interactivities. Moreover, CoinDCX will have an exclusively designed ‘Branded Zone’ in the house where it will share screen with the contestants of the house.

“When we started our partnership with Voot for Bigg Boss in 2018, we were taken aback by the scale of viewership on VOD. Bigg Boss helps us connect with our core audience through advertising and meaningful integrations, and we hope that the engagement will be far-reaching this year around,” Umesh Krishna K, marketing director, Swiggy, said. The audience that CoinDCX appeals to is well-aligned with Voot, Ramalingam Subramanian, marketing and communications head, CoinDCX said, adding that Voot has a large share of the audience that falls under the same category that ConDCX targets.

Viacom18 is streaming its popular reality show Bigg Boss on its OTT platform Voot before TV for the first time. After six weeks of exclusive streaming on digital, the show will be launched on Colors.

