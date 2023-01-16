scorecardresearch
Swati Agrawal named CEO of CART

Prior to her current appointment, she held the position of senior director – business development and regional head with CARE Ratings Limited

Swati Agarwal has been part of the CARE Ratings for over 25 years

CareEdge has announced the elevation of Swati Agrawal as the chief executive officer of CARE Advisory, Research and Training Ltd. Prior to her current appointment, she held the position of senior director – business development and regional head with CARE Ratings Limited in New Delhi.

“Agarwal will operate out of the CART’s office in Andheri, Mumbai,” the company stated. “Driven by her passion for social causes, she is also associated with an NGO and contributes to a start-up about senior living,” it added.

As per the company, Agarwal has been part of the CARE Ratings for over 25 years and has played a key role in the organisation’s growth.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 05:47:00 pm