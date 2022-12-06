Swageazy announces raising Rs 7 crore in seed fund

Enterprise gifting platform Swageazy has announced that the company raised Rs seven crore in the seed funding round which was led by Info Edge Ventures. In addition, the company stated that the seed round included participation from Anicut Capital (through their angel fund arm), Huddle Ventures, Ankur Agarwal, co-founder, Dunzo; Dhruv Toshniwal, CEO and founder, The Pant Project; and Kartik Mandaville, CEO, Springworks, amongst others.

The company claimed that the funds will be used by the start-up to acquire talent, and bolster product development as well as technology, with a vision to further expand its customer portfolio.

The corporate gifting industry has boomed over the past few years, as the new work paradigms have heightened the importance of building a rapport with employees, clients, and potential customers alike, Sameer Wahie, founder and CEO, Swageazy, said. “Our goal is to bring the efficiency and scale of the digital era to the age-old channel of offline gifting. It will integrate with current marketing, sales, and HR management applications and enable users to automate gifting based on milestones. We also intend to use data to estimate the return on investment for these gifting initiatives,” he added.

Swageazy asserted that it has ambitious growth plans for the coming years and seeks to enhance its tactics to fuel expansion across Indian and international markets. The platform has curated, packed, and shipped over 30,000 swag packs since its inception and has been brewing it for over 125 enterprises, namely, LinkedIn, Coursera, Amazon, Pidilite, and Chargebee, amongst others.

Also Read: Quaker rolls out new campaign for its Quaker Oats Muesli offering

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook