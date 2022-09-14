SVISH rolls out ad campaign #SamajGayeNa #SvishKaroAageBadho

D2C start-up SVISH has launched its first ad campaign #SamajGayeNa #SvishKaroAageBadho. The campaign aims to highlight the most common hygiene issues men face under the belt: chafing, jock itch, irritation, bad odour, and discomfort due to rashes on the inner thigh. As per the company, a conversation about Hygiene Below the Belt for Men is usually hushed and often ignored.

“We want to lead the dialogue around hygiene below the belt for men and encourage them to take intimate hygiene seriously. Our product line is well-researched and tested and aimed toward offering a fresh approach to personal care,” Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan, co-founders, SVISH, said.

The campaign was kicked off with a short teaser promos hinting at the topic without spelling it out, followed by a brand film that draws attention to the need for acceptance and care for personal hygiene below the belt. Additionally, it attempts to dispel the taboo, ignorance, shame, and awkwardness that stems from the conversation. The ad campaign aims to educate men to create awareness about their bodies’ most commonly ignored part.

SVISH is one of the fastest-growing D2C start-ups for personal hygiene, introducing a unique line of products for both men and women with a promise to take care of hygiene below the belt.

Bootstrapped in October 2020, SVISH is the brainchild of Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan. The product range includes young and vibrant #DeoJaiseanitizers, Toilet Seat Disinfectant, your perfect travel buddy, Gadget Disinfectant Wipes for your expensive electronics and SVISH Mosaic, India’s first Hair Removal Spray for Men. The new dermatologically tested 100% natural, BELOW THE BELT HYGIENE range includes SVISH ACRO, the Anti-Chafing Roll-On for men and women, a convenient, on-the-go, non-sticky solution to avoid rub-rashes; SVISH Ballz-Wash, no fragrance washes solely dedicated to making modern-age and progressive men fresh and confident any time anywhere; SVISH Intimate Wipe in a pack with ten wipes.

Also Read: Kohler Co elects David Kohler as chair of the board

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook