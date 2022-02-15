SustainKart acquires homecare brand FromVedas

FromVedas was conceptualised to make the Indian cleaning market more environmentally friendly

SustainKart has acquired homecare brand FromVedas on Tuesday. The company had recently raised its pre-seed round and aims to acquire seed-stage digital consumer first brands and help them scale up their business. Post the acquisition, SustainKart will invest in marketing support and strategic celebrity partnerships to promote these brands across the board. “Sustainable lifestyle changes are the only beginning of a brighter and healthier future. Vedashree, the founder of FromVedas, will amplify the mission of reducing every household’s carbon footprint. We also have plans to acquire over ten conscious D2C brands this year”, Kanthi Dutt, founder and CEO, SustainKart, said.

With more and more brands taking the eco-friendly route, the household cleaning industry in India is estimated to be worth $40 billion by the year 2025. FromVedas was founded in 2021 by Nadendla Vedashree. The brand was conceptualised to make the Indian cleaning market more environmentally friendly. They have a vast array of products, including floor cleaners, air fresheners, fabric conditioners, dishwashing liquids, hand wash liquids, entirely made from organic oils, vegetable extracted colours, and pure natural fragrances. “FromVedas takes inspiration from the ancient formulas and formulates new-gen concoctions. They take pride in making activated charcoal only from coconut shells, and the packaging is largely sustainable,” Shilpa Reddy, co-founder, SustainKart, stated.

SustainKart has gained immense interest from the investor network due to its celebrity-led acquisition vertical. Bahram Vakil, founder and senior partner – AZB & Partners, Anvita Varshney, ex COO – Naspers, amongst other HNIs, have invested in SustainKart earlier.

