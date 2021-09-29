Supreme TV acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

LPL's first season was live telecast by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV, and Willow TV, ITN.

Sri Lanka’s TV channel Supreme TV has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka. The channel has inked a multi-year agreement with IPG Group, the official franchise and broadcast holder of LPL. The deal covers the television and digital transmission of the LPL. “At a time when our nation is going through a challenging period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, LPL comes as a breath of fresh air to infuse positivity and regain its character as a sport loving nation,” RM Manivannan, chairman, Supreme TV, said.

For Manivannan, LPL brings to the island the concept of franchise T20 cricket which features international cricketers, along with the country’s leading cricketers and the budding ones who greatly learn from this exposure. “LPL is a great opportunity given to Sri Lankans to see many cricketing stars in action, whilst passionately supporting their preferred team all in our turf. For a cricket loving nation, which is slowly disengaging from the pandemic at this moment, opportunity to enjoy the high quality second season from home is probably the best year end gift,” Manivannan added.

The first season was played in a bio bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. It claims to have reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets. While sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of $54.5 million , title sponsor MY11CIRCLE enjoyed a ROI of 9.85x, as per an official statement. It was live telecast by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV, and Willow TV, ITN.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome on board Supreme TV as our broadcast partner of the Lanka Premier League and this association is a great testament to the brand LPL. In the first edition, from Sri Lanka alone we garnered a total viewership of 1.9 million which is quite significant. Our first season was big success and with the addition of Supreme TV, we will only grow bigger,” Anil Mohan, founder and CEO, IPG, stated.

