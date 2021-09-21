Supradyn launches new consumer campaign in collaboration with Lowe Lintas

The integrated campaign is being promoted via TV spots, digital ads and other online and offline mediums.

Supradyn, the multivitamin brand owned by Bayer’s Consumer Health division in India, has relaunched with a new campaign ‘Sahi Poshan Harr Din, Khane Ke Saath Supradyn’. Conceived by Lowe Lintas, the campaign is rooted in the insight that an average Indian diet meets only up to 70% of one’s daily nutrition requirement, according to 9 out of 10 doctors and nutritionists from urban India in a recent survey conducted by the brand. The campaign aims to create awareness on how this deficit can be overcome by adding a multi-vitamin to our daily diet.

As per the company, the pan-India campaign aims at targeting young Indian consumers aspiring to live in their prime, across all its key markets. The film highlights how simple daily activities may seem like mammoth tasks when a diet is unable to meet the body’s daily nutritional requirements. The integrated campaign is being promoted via TV spots, digital ads and other online and offline mediums.

“This marks an important milestone for Supradyn which has built a trustworthy relationship with doctors and healthcare professionals over the years. We are now happy to also address the consumers directly for the first time in the brand’s six-decade legacy, leading discussions and creating awareness in the nutrition and multivitamin-multimineral category. Our campaign brings to light Supradyn’s role in complementing a healthy diet, which provides only up to 70% nutrition, thereby bridging this nutrition gap and providing more energy and immunity every day,” Sandeep Verma, country head, India, Bayer Consumer Health Division, said.

For Ritu Mittal, head – marketing and digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, the pandemic situation has reset our priorities, bringing health and wellness to the forefront. “With the launch of this first-ever Supradyn campaign in India, we intend to educate our consumers on the micronutrient insufficiency in their diets in a relevant and memorable way,” she added.

“The past year and a half have changed the way we look at our health and wellness, showing us how our diet cannot be solely relied upon to maintain energy and boost immunity. Our campaign hence starts a relevant conversation highlighting relatable concerns to draw the curtains on Supradyn’s improved solution that helps you reach your 100% every day,” Tasneem Ali, executive director, Lowe Lintas, added.

