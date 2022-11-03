Supradyn Immuno+ launches new campaign highlighting the importance of immunity boosting

Supradyn Immuno+ from Bayer was recently launched through an educational campaign. Conceived by Lowe Lintas, the campaign is rooted in the growing importance of immunity boosting in an age of new infections. The campaign perpetuates awareness on how by adding a multi-vitamin to our diet can help unlock daily and long-term immunity needs, thus further drawing curtains on the benefits of Supradyn Immuno+.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to reset their focus, making immunity key for every household, Sandeep Verma, country head, India, Bayer Consumer Health Division, said. “This presented a need for an authority to come in and help simplify and educate how people could ensure maximum immunity. The launch of Immuno+ marks an important milestone for Supradyn which in its six-decade-long rich legacy has been helping consumers make self-care more accessible.”

As per the company, the pan-India campaign aims at targeting young Indian consumers aspiring to live in their prime, across all its key markets. The campaign film showcases how people have grown more conscious towards boosting immunity in a post pandemic era. It is already live across the brand’s online platforms and is being promoted via TV spots, digital ads and other online and offline mediums.

“Our take on the brief from the get-go was to create a campaign that not only educates our audiences but also gives them a first-hand solution. The light-hearted film will make the consumer stop and reflect on ways to achieve 100% immunity confidence,” Tasneem Ali, executive director, Lowe Lintas stated.

