Supertails unveils brand campaign for its Swag Sale 2022

Digital pet care platform Supertails has collaborated with celebrity influencers, Karishma Tanna and Shrishti Dixit to kick off their standalone yearly sale, The Swag Sale 2022. The campaigns challenge popular culture and its common exclamations that throw a negative light on the life/behaviour of animals.

“This sale event is geared to be our annual event- an event that is more than just a commercial ticket but really a time where we come together to truly celebrate our real swag masters, our pets in all their glory. They make our lives more fun, more spectacular, more endearing- it just makes sense to bring together an event where every pet parent can access the best of things for their pets,” Vineet Khanna, co-founder, Supertails said.

The ad films, ideated by their in-house team and produced by Eipi Media, lead up to the two stars finding themselves in difficult situations and lamenting on how their lives have become equivalent to an animal’s life of drudgery. But the realisation dawns soon- their pets live their best lives and are going to get even more Swag on with the upcoming Supertail’s sale. The film ends with them longing to live their pet’s life.

“Bringing together campaign shoots is a tedious task but a pet care brand means animals on sets- shooting with these furry stressbusters was a riot that had everyone smiling. The campaign’s essence is also an interesting take in the market. Plus as a pet parent, it resonates to work with a brand that is laser focussed in making pet parenting enjoyable,” Rohit Redi, founder and CEO, Eipi Media, stated.

With the pets wearing the sunglasses and looking dapper, it becomes a strong mnemonic that Supertails is taking forward to stitch the campaign visually across social media, website and their ad films, the company said.

