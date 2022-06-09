Supertails launches new ad film ‘The Super- Store that comes to your door’

Digital pet care startup Supertails.com has launched a new advertising campaign titled, ‘The Super-Store that comes to your door’. The film aims to present in a humorous way how Supertails.com saves the day for the pets, fulfilling all their furry needs. “At Supertails, our biggest focus is on ensuring the best possible experience for our customers and their pets. At present, we have over 200 brands and have begun same day delivery across key cities. And our pet relationship managers continually guide our community with the right services. Our aim is to enable easier parenting and fulfilling the needs of our ever increasing pet parent community,” Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails, said.

The film takes a different route, that of capturing what’s going on from the lens of a pet’s mind when they are approached by humans or when they are observing their every-day surroundings. Usually, pet films are made from the human’s perspective, the campaign has been shot from a pets’ eye. The film finishes with Supertails.com coming to the pets rescue at all times – from choosing the right food to ensuring fun playtime with its extensive variety of toys.

Supertails is a digital pet care startup, with a one stop solution that ranges from pet food and supplies to specialised and trustworthy veterinary care and behaviour training. The startup stands for holistic pet care to nurture and cater to fun pet-parenting for young people. This is an year old startup’s third film campaign.

Read Also: Bombay Shaving Company rolls out Father’s Day featuring Rajat Kapoor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook