Supertails.com raises $10 million in series A funding

Tech-enabled pet-care Supertails.com has raised $10 million in series A funding which was led by Fireside Ventures. The round saw participation from investors such as Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, along with, Kunal Shah who is the founder of Cred, Sanjay Kapoor who is the founder and president of Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd, Varun Alagh who is the co-founder and CEO of MamaEarth, Ankit Nagori who is the founder of Curefoods, and lastly, Shashank Mehta who is the founder and CEO of The Whole Truth Foods.

At Supertails.com, the vision is to create a platform that makes their lives easier. From providing pet nutrition to round-the-clock pet care and consultation, the aim is to build a platform that integrates products, services, and communities. In India, there has been a gradual shift from pet ownership to pet parenting and now to pet companionship, Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, co-founders, Supertails.com, said. “We hope to accelerate this trend with Supertails.com and create an organised and easily accessible platform, especially for first-time pet parents. With this round of funding, we want to invest in making a one-stop platform for pet parents that caters to all their needs.

As per the company, it aims to create a holistic pet care platform for the Indian pet care industry which currently stands at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, with the potential to grow to five billion dollars by 2030.

And in this category, Supertails.com stands out as a unique online platform that caters from pet care to pet indulgences in spaces like food, grooming, and fashion too, Kanwaljit Singh, founder and managing partner, Fireside Ventures, stated. “We believe that there is a massive untapped potential in the pet care industry and are certain that with Supertails.com’s innovative vision and the strength of its leadership team, the pet ownership industry has huge potential in the years to come,” he highlighted.

