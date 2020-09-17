SuperCric raises angel funding from Nordanvind Gaming

The company plans to launch the game and expand its user base to 10 million by the end of the IPL.

AnalytIQ Sports Technologies, a Bangalore based sports tech start-up of the Kabbadi Adda fame has raised an angel funding of an undisclosed amount for ‘Cricket Manager’ simulation game ‘SuperCric’. This funding is raised from Malta based company, Nordanvind Gaming. Pontus Lemberg, director of Nordanvind Gaming, who already owns other cricket and content assets in India, wants to make active investments in gaming assets in India.

“I see tremendous potential in the future of the nascent Indian Gaming industry. As users get more sophisticated there will be a demand and need for more sophisticated products and solutions. With Kabaddi Adda the team at AnalytIQ has demonstrated the ability to deliver what the audience in India wants. I am taking baby steps into this market and hope to get deeply involved in the gaming industry,” Pontus Lemberg, director, Nordanvind Gaming, said in a statement.

The funds raised by SuperCric will be used to invest deeply in product development and customer acquisition. The company plans to launch the game and expand its user base to 10 million by the end of the IPL.

According to Suhail Chandhok, co-founder, SuperCric, the gaming ecosystem is at the cusp of disruption and Covid-19 has pushed the market to explore and embrace games faster. “The data economy with more time on hand for users points to an even bigger future for the industry. Investors are recognising this and lining up to being new genres itself into this market,” he added.

SuperCric is a modern-day cricket manager which will now enable cricket fans to assess how each choice they make in the game has an implication on the outcome of the match. By testing their choices and gauging the possible outcomes through this tool, fantasy players have an opportunity to widen their chances of winning bigger in their fantasy games this IPL. SuperCric aims to target every fan tuned into this year’s IPL with viewership numbers expected to be in excess of 600 million people across India.

Read Also: BCCI ropes in Sportradar to monitor betting irregularities during the IPL 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook