SuperBottoms brings out period underwear for female wellness and hygiene segment

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand for baby-care products, SuperBottoms, has introduced period underwear in its female wellness and hygiene segment. As per the company, its MaxAbsorb Period Underwear is designed for new mothers facing incontinence and bladder leaks postpartum. The company claims that the product is not just regular wear appropriate but also ideal for protection from postpartum bleeding.

SuperBottoms has forayed into the female wellness and sanitation category to help women across age groups who face undue stress due to less-than-functional menstrual hygiene products, Pallavi Utagi, founder and CEO, SuperBottoms, said. “The hush-hush taboo topic of menstruation is every female’s truth. We at SuperBottoms are on a mission to offer every woman the right to a safe, hygienic, sustainable, and comfortable menstruation companion,” he claimed.

SuperBottoms’ current line of products includes innovative products with unique features for baby care, the company said. According to the company, it is currently rendering baby diapering products including cloth diapers, lingots, potty training pants, and diapering accessories. Moreover, the brand has also recently announced its foray into offline retail with the plan of opening six kiosks by the end of this financial year.

Also Read: Bombay Shaving Company launches its campaign for Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook