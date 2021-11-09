SuperBottom raises Rs 3.5 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital

SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products.

Babycare brand SuperBottoms has raised Rs 3.5 crore in venture debt funding from Alteria Capital. As per the company, the funding will be used to expand its product portfolio to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable products for babies and kids. Superbottoms recently ventured into the kids’ segment with modal underwear for kids besides sustainable sheet detergent. “We’ve grown into a much-loved brand thanks to the immense trust the customers have put in our innovative, high-quality and zero compromise sustainable products. Now, we want to widen our product portfolio to reach out to a wider base of customers and as well as extend the lifecycle of the customers with us. We are truly very excited by the partnership with Alteria Capital,” Pallavi Utagi, founder, Superbottoms, said.

Till date, SuperBottoms has raised $2.7 million from DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital over and above the seed funding from Titan Capital and Venture Catalysts. Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms has a highly engaged community of over 50,000 parents on Facebook, connecting super passionate customers of the brand on the platform. “We have closely watched their growth over the last few years and have seen the genuine brand love they garner. Their products and customer – centricity are par excellence and gives us great confidence,” Ankit Agarwal, partner, Alteria Capital, stated.

Alteria Capital is venture debt provider with Rs 2,800 crore across two funds. Alteria has backed Rebel Foods, Dealshare, BharatPe, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Dunzo, Mensa Brands, Spinny, Stanza, Melorra, Mfine, Cars24, Loadshare, LBB, Beato, Maverix, Country Delight, Clover, Happay, Cropin, Exotel, Onco, Nua, Damensch, Bombay Shirt Company, Sunstone Eduversity and Universal Sportsbiz, among others. Apart from venture debt, it runs Alteria Activate, a pioneering program that brings the best of corporate India and startup India, to collaborate and help each other with strategic, operational & technological challenges.

