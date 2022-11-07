Focusing on voice artificial intelligence (AI) use cases is Noida-based SuperBot, which cuts across industries like education, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce and automotive among few others. With increased digital adoption, businesses of all sizes are moving towards having their own digital assistants/agents to engage with leads and customers. “Conversational AI is the go-to technology when it comes to digital agents. Today, there are a number of players primarily focusing on text based conversations. They are also services-oriented. We are a SaaS model business specialising in voice-based AI. This is different from the traditional IVR services,” says Sarvagya Mishra, co-founder and director, SuperBot.

According to him, SuperBot’s platform allows enterprises to design their own conversational agents and is capable of having meaningful dialogue for lengths of two to five minutes to fulfil a particular objective across thousands of instances simultaneously. “In education sector, we work with large universities who have partnered with aggregators and publishers. They get thousands of leads via them in parallel and they have to vet these leads and validate them. Our technology does this work which would otherwise need hundreds of human agents,” says Mishra.

“We are not totally eliminating the human element, but only assisting them by being the face of brands so that they don’t miss any lead,” he adds. In addition to this, Mishra boasts of other AI capabilities on the platform like providing advanced analytics and reports from the engagements, while also doing several front office tasks like KYC and faster call back with no waiting period, high efficiency and low cost. “For instance, in the education sector, our platform already has a high efficiency of about 92%. What this means is that 92% of the queries we process are perfectly interpreted by our AI,” says Mishra.

With Covid-19 disrupting physical call centres and accelerating digital adoption, SuperBot’s major challenge of creating market awareness and finding market relevance has come down. “We ventured into the market first in 2020, right before the pandemic, with a standard set of offerings but soon the pandemic forced us to work on new use cases and customisations across domains which further expanded our platform,” says Mishra.

The startup charges its customers per minute, starting with 25,000 minutes going all the way up to 1,000,000 minutes. Being a bootstrapped business currently, the startup is trying to double its revenue to $1 million for the ongoing financial year. “We will soon be raising funds to make strategic business expansion. It was something that was pushed by the pandemic,” says Mishra.

