Super4 enters the fantasy gaming sector; raises Rs 10 crore in seed funding

Super4 has announced its entry into the fantasy gaming market with an initial seed funding of Rs 10 crore. Witnessing the growth of fantasy gaming in India and the growth of customer interest in the sector, Super4 claims to bring a fresh approach to transition the fantasy gaming world for cricket fans across India. Super4 is a first-of-its-kind fantasy sports platform which has a game-play that leverages gamers’ skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real-time against one another and to have an understanding of cricket as a whole through reading pitch conditions and the effect of the overall environment on the game and its predictions,” Rohit Bansal, founder and director, Super4, said.

With the backing of Rs 10 crore from Indian investors, Super4 intends to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market. Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users and the company expects to grow to over one million users and generate an approximate revenue of over five million by the end of 2023.



The Super4 application enables cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams prior to the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with a cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions. The users can gather maximum points out of both innings to increase their tally on the leaderboard in create team and win prizes.

Super4 was founded by Rohit Bansal in March 2022. Super4 application allows fans and enthusiasts to play various games like Rummy Circle, Tambola, Quiz, etc while the match takes place to make the whole fantasy experience more interesting and engaging. The app is available on both Android and iOS across India for fans to download and play. Owned by Techjeux Private Limited, Super4 is backed by marquee angel investors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

