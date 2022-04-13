Sunstone rolls out its new ad film featuring Lucknow Super Giants players

Sunstone Eduversity has unveiled its new ad film urging students to look out for their spark to succeed in life, despite all odds. Featuring cricketers such as KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, and Avesh Khan, the ad film is a part of the #JeetegaSparkHi campaign, and will run through IPL 2022 across digital platforms. With its IPL campaign, the institute aims to celebrate Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) performance in the current season and deliver a strong message for the young crowd through multiple touch points/content.

As part of the campaign, Sunstone highlights ‘sparks off the pitch’, through a seven episode series, showcasing the hard work that is put in behind the screen to help the teams deliver their performances. The institute will also be rewarding scholarships to students throughout its association with the franchise, under the #JeetegaSparkHi campaign. Additionally, Sunstone will deliver personalised video messages from the franchise’s players to its student community and alumni. The ad film opens in a conference room focusing on the head chair. The chair symbolises the multiple hardships faced by students to rise to the top.

The idea behind the campaign #JeetegaSparkHi is to make students believe in their spark in order to reach to the top, Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, Sunstone Eduversity, said. “Sunstone which has collaborated with Lucknow Super Giants takes the essence of this collaboration home to bring out anyone, anybody, anywhere, can achieve their dreams with their will to go after them,” he opined.

For Alekhya Chakrabarty, head of marketing, Sunstone Eduversity, with the launch of the IPL campaign, the institute aims to reach the masses and build an online community of determined aspirants. “At Sunstone, we want to stir conversations on passions and characteristics that lead to accomplishments,” he added.

