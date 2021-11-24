Sunstone Eduversity ropes in Alekhya Chakrabarty as the head of marketing

He will be responsible for Sunstone Eduversity's holistic brand building

Sunstone Eduversity has appointed Alekhya Chakrabarty as the head of marketing. With a career spanning over 12 years, Chakrabarty will be responsible for Sunstone Eduversity’s holistic brand building and will be leading its marketing initiatives across divisions such as digital marketing, advertising, product marketing as well as growth marketing.

Chakrabarty has extensive experience in spearheading marketing in large organisations such as Nestle, Unilever, ITC and Emami. “Alekhya brings with him an outstanding experience in the field of marketing and brand management. As we pursue bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that Sunstone’s brand positioning accurately represents its constant evolution and the larger change we are bringing about in India’s higher education ecosystem. As we focus on converting our expansion strategies into prominent growth numbers for the business, we are confident that with Alekhya in the lead, Sunstone’s brand visibility and communication will be completely in tandem with its ongoing expansion.” Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, Sunstone Eduversity, said on the appointment.

“Sunstone Eduversity is co-founded by prolific business leaders and is on its way to claiming an uncontested leadership position as India’s largest education provider. With the marquee brand gearing to educate over two lakh students across more than 100 colleges by 2026, the growth prospects at hand are limitless. I am excited to partake in this remarkable journey and deploy my brand-building skills that will further enable Sunstone Eduversity to unlock the potential of the higher education market in India, which currently accounts for $100 billion,” Chakrabarty stated in his new role.

