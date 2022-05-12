Sunstone awards its social creative media mandate to Digital Refresh Network

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) has bagged the digital mandate for Sunstone, after a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, the agency will work on the overall planning and creative requirements across digital and also priming up the e-commerce presence of the brand. The account will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai team.

The company’s association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks will help it organise and scale its digital content ecosystem, Alekhya Chakravarty, head of marketing, Sunstone said. “In today’s world, having a digital presence is crucial in order to not only boost the brand’s footprint across digital, but also drive business growth for each category. We look forward to DRN’s ability to think about content in every form across channels that delivers brand building as well as business growth,” he added.

For Barin Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO, Digital Refresh Networks, with the agency’s expertise in understanding content across channels/ formats and regions, it would be of value to deliver on building Sunstone as a brand and enhance the visibility of the institution.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Digital Refresh Networks, formerly known as DigitalF5, provides digital marketing services aiming to deliver the brand’s marketing objectives on the web, mobile and social media. It claims to have worked with brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, e-commerce, lifestyle, health, and other sectors, such as 9XM, Unilever, BMW, Cello, Livpure, Max, Pond’s, Fiama Di Wills, among others. The company specialises in offering a range of services including marketing on social platforms, interaction management, content creation, performance-based marketing and customised digital product solutions, helping brands to communicate, engage and build a relationship with their consumers.

