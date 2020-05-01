Sunsilk launches video series featuring #lockdownhairstyles

The shampoo brand released five videos for the week – Boss Girl Monday, Trendy Task Tuesday, Wow Wednesday, Studytime Thursday and Movienight Friday

With the aim of encouraging young girls to make an effort and look good for themselves during the lockdown, Sunsilk has released a series of #lockdownhairstyles for each day of the week. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, these videos showcase different DIY hairstyles for girls.

The shampoo brand has released five videos for the week such as ‘Boss Girl Monday’, ‘Trendy Task Tuesday’, ‘Wow Wednesday’, ‘Studytime Thursday’ and ‘Movienight Friday’. According to the brand, all the episodes in this series were self-shot on a phone and through zoom. Through each episode and each new look, the emphasis was on ways to find the good even during this challenging time.

Moreover, the campaign, which has been launched across the brand’s social media platforms is also encouraging girls to participate and send in their innovative hairdos. “5 new hairstyles, 5 days of the week to beat the lockdown!,” the brand wrote on its social media platform.

