Sunrisers Hyderabad ropes in JK Lakshmi Cement as the title sponsor

With this partnership, both the team and the company aims to rise and scale newer heights while giving their fans and customers a memorable experience.

JK Lakshmi Cement partners with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the title sponsor for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The thirteenth season of the IPL is likely to kick-off on March 29. Though this is the first time JK Lakshmi Cement is sponsoring Sunrisers Hyderabad, it is not their first time partnering with the IPL’s franchise teams. Prior to this, the cement company was the title sponsors of Rajasthan Royals for the eleventh and twelfth season.

With this partnership, both the team and the company aims to rise and scale newer heights while giving their fans and customers a memorable experience. “Both JK Lakshmi Cement and Sunrisers Hyderabad are strong brands who always strive for excellence by constantly raising the bar to surpass their own performance, every time they take the field,” JK Lakshmi Cement stated.

Read Also: No fair play? Women cricketers gain popularity but still on a sticky wicket with brands

According to Shailendra Chouksey, whole-time director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Sunrisers Hyderabad is well balanced in all departments of game and their consistent, durable and excellent performance over the years strikes a common chord with the brand JK Lakshmi Cement. “Both brands are known for the tenacious attitude, consistent performance, inherent strengths such as discipline and dedication and out of box thinking,” he added.

“With a legacy of over 135 years, JK Lakshmi Cement enjoys the trust of its customers and all stakeholders and its philosophy resonates with ours,” K Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said.

Part of JK Organisation, JK Lakshmi Cement is a part of over 135 year old legacy with operations in India and abroad. At present, the company claims to have an annual turnover of Rs 3000 crores while producing 13.30 million tonnes per annum.

Read Also: CARS24 draws ASCI’s ire as the council investigates 344 advertisements for misleading claims