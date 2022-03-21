Sunrisers Hyderabad onboards TCL as its official sponsors

As part of the contract, the TCL brand logo will appear on the upper non leading arm of the player jersey

Television brand and consumer electronics company TCL has become the official sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the third time in a row. As a part of the contract, the TCL brand logo will appear on the upper non leading arm of the player jersey. With the continued partnership with SRH, TCL aims to strengthen its bond with consumers and the cricket community and establish its progressive stance in the sports ecosystem. Hyderabad serves as a huge market for TCL and TCL intends to establish the brand and strengthen its roots in the city through this association.

“ Our association with SRH allows us to follow our passion for cricket and TVs to consumers so that they don’t miss out on a single on-field moment. Hyderabad happens to be a big market for us and the SRH team will augment our popularity not only among the sports fans but also amongst the people of the city in general,” Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, head, marketing, TCL, India said.

TCL as a brand focuses on delivering satisfaction to the customers with their range of products, K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, stated. “We also share the same values as a team and through this partnership with TCL. We are sure that this relationship will be beneficial for the brand as well as the SRH team and we aim to make our partnership more powerful,” he added.

TCL Electronics is a consumer electronics company, founded in 1981. It operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

