SunRisers Hyderabad appoints Valvoline as the principal sponsor for IPL 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad will be seen sporting Valvoline’s logo on their jersey.

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. Under this partnership, Valvoline will be SunRisers Hyderabad’s principal sponsor for the upcoming IPL season commencing in September, 2020. The association is part of the brand’s increased focus for its consumers through sports marketing which includes cricket to expand its market share in India.

“We are always looking for relevant avenues and associations to engage with our consumers, and this association with a sporting event is a natural extension of the brand ethos. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers, stems from this,” Sandeep Kalia, managing D]director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said.

The 2016 IPL champions and a consistent performer in the IPL, SunRisers Hyderabad will be seen sporting Valvoline’s logo on their jersey. In addition, the Valvoline brand, along with the SunRisers Hyderabad, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platforms to engage with consumers and SunRisers Hyderabad fans across India.

“Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year,” K Shanmugham, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad stated.

In India, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline International Inc. U.S.A, leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, and Cummins India Limited.

