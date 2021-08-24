Sunpure appoints Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador

The new brand campaign will be launched across all markets where Sunpure is currently present – namely, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu

Edible oil brand Sunpure has appointed actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. As part of the association, the brand has launched a new campaign #EkRishtaShudhtaKa that celebrates the pure bond between a father and daughter. The new association reiterates brands’ core values of purity, care, honesty, and trustworthiness, the company said in a statement.

The campaign, released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, shows Sood playing a responsible and caring father to a daughter who has lost her mother. Despite dealing with his own loss, he discharged his duties with great care and honesty, thus earning his daughter’s love and trust.

As we look to further the brand, it is our values that must take the lead, Mannan Khan, director sales and marketing, Sunpure, said. “At the same time, having a familiar face that delivers the brand message is important in a cluttered media environment. Hence, we were keen to have a brand ambassador that shared Sunpure’s values. Sonu Sood’s commitment reflects purity of heart, honesty, a caring attitude, and trustworthiness, all of which resonate with us at Sunpure as we seek to build a strong and growing brand community,” Khan added.

“We were keen to lead with a campaign that had authenticity at its core. We wanted to depict that it takes immense integrity to express care, purity, and honesty, and earn trust in the face of external challenges. This holds true for both individuals and the brand. However, with great determination and the right intent, this is definitely achievable. With the actor and philanthropist as our ambassador, we want customers to know that they can always rely on us for our values, and at the same time, find strength in the same to fight their own challenges,” Vijesh Vijayan, head of brand marketing and communication, added.

The new brand campaign will be launched across all markets where Sunpure is currently present – namely, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. In the days to come, the actor will be seen leading several brand campaigns as part of the new association, the company stated.

