Sunlight launches ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ campaign to support West Bengal’s handloom weavers

The campaign has been curated by Mindshare

Sunlight detergent has launched ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ initiative to support Bengal’s local handloom weavers. In line with the new initiative, it has also launched a new campaign curated by Mindshare that brings alive the story of the handloom weavers from West Bengal, their journey and struggles during the pandemic. “Since time immemorial, handlooms have been a part of local culture in West Bengal and many of these weavers who have been adding colours in our lives since generations have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Prabha Narasimhan, executive director, home care, HUL, said.

“The initiative, ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’, will provide the community with a platform to showcase their magical art and talent and bring them at our fingertips. This initiative is a small step towards bringing back colours to the lives of these weavers and their families,” Narasimhan added.

While Sunlight will unveil its first exclusive saree collection especially curated for Durga Puja in collaboration with fashion designer Parama Ghosh and 12 local weavers, the campaign website will allow consumers to explore the collection and buy the sarees. In addition, entertainment company SVF will feature some of these creations in their upcoming films and digital content, along with end credits to the weavers.

Moreover, Sunlight has launched a special Puja pack edition to promote the initiative. Consumers can directly browse the campaign website with a QR Code on the special pack. For the first time, Sunlight has changed pack design for Durga Puja.

“For an iconic brand like Sunlight being weaved into the local culture of its bastion market is a key unlock to build a strong connect with its target audience. The campaign ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ allows us to beautifully bring alive the brands values and purpose by standing for the betterment of the Weaver community in Bengal. A humble attempt to bring back colours into the lives of the local weavers of West Bengal,” Ajay Mehta, head, content partnership and experiential, Mindshare, stated.

