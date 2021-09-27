Sunil Kataria elected as chairman of ISA

The focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future, Kataria said

On Monday, the newly elected executive council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met. Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, was elected chairman of the ISA for 2021-22. Kataria has led the society over the past five years.

In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond, Kataria said. “With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be to take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement. The ISA’s plans to work with BARC to create a multimedia measurement are progressing in good shape. We heartily thank all fraternity organisations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours,” he added.

The other members of the executive council include Atul Agrawal, senior vice president – corporate brand and marketing, Tata Services Limited; Narendra Ambwani, director, Agro Tech Foods Limited; Tarun G. Arora, CEO and whole time director, Zydus Wellness Limited; Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, CEO, Hawkins Cookers Limited; Paulomi Dhawan, independent director, Whistling Woods International; Neil George, managing director, Nivea India Pvt Limited; Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president, brand operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited; Chandru Kalro, managing director, TTK Prestige Limited; Devraj Lahiri, COO – India tobacco division, ITC Limited; Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited; Bharat V. Patel, independent director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Limited; Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, advisor, J. K. Enterprises; Ram Raghavan, managing director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited; Gauravjeet Singh, general manager – media services (South Asia) media dept, Hindustan Unilever Limited; Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

