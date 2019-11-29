Sunil Gupta of Reebok India on what he loves the most about his job

Sunil Gupta, brand director, Reebok India

The Job

Sports brings out the best in me. I love the fact that every single day we get to live our core belief that through sport we have the power to change lives. I am living my passion and, as they say, when you do what you love, you love what you do!

The Weekdays

My days are action packed working with people who are passionate about building and executing strategies to create the new. It’s great when you can walk up to just about anyone and have a chat about the latest in the world of sports and fitness. That is what helps me unwind on a busy day. In fact, the office is well-equipped with different kinds of activities; one can always recharge with a game of table tennis, football or go for a quick sweat-out at the gym.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about spending time with my wife and my six-year-old daughter — be it swimming on a summer evening, picnicking on a winter afternoon, a day at the movies or just watching a game of football.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak. However, the one gadget that I am hooked to is my iPhone. It is my go-to device for just about everything.

The Logos

Apple, Coca-Cola and Spotify are some of the brands I admire.

— As told to Sapna Nair