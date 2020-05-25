Sunil Chhetri named the brand ambassador of fantasy football platform Twelfth Man

Sunil Chhetri along with Kush Desai, founder and CEO, NxGn Sports Interactive Pvt. Ltd

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has been announced as the official brand ambassador of fantasy football platform Twelfth Man, a product of NxGn Sports Interactive Private Limited. The fantasy football platform has also roped in White Rivers Media as the digital creative agency in order to boost its digital presence.

According to Kush Desai, founder and chief executive officer, NxGn Sports Interactive Pvt. Ltd, since the beginning Sunil Chhetri has been the choice to be the face of the app. “We look forward to the journey ahead as we enable Indian football fans to truly live the game through fantasy football,” he added.

As for White Rivers Media, the agency will be responsible for crafting the digital experience of the brand using impactful video and social content, programmatic media buying and innovative associations. For Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer, White Rivers Media, fantasy gaming as an industry has seen hockey stick growth in the last few quarters. “Having said that, fantasy football as a category is in its sunrise stage of growth. So we look forward to this journey with Twelfth Man to make Indian football shine through this platform, and who better than Sunil Chettri to #LiveTheGame,” he stated.

Developed by Inheritx Solutions, the Twelfth Man app is a ‘football only’ fantasy gaming platform that allows users to compete in a large variety of contests against other users for free or by paying entry fees to join a prize pool. The contest types include DFS, League, and Trivia. Twelfth Man helps fans create a team of their favourite players and make transfers, sign fresh talent, and compete in national as well as international leagues.

