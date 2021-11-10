Sunfeast Mom’s Magic unveils #NoMoreMissedCallsFromMom campaign

The campaign wants to encourage people to answer or return their mothers' calls

ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has released #NoMoreMissedCallsFromMom campaign. The campaign features actor Kareena Kapoor who urges everyone to not let their mothers’ calls go unanswered. It is based on a survey insight that revealed around 90% people missed their mothers’ calls at least once a week. Celebrity mothers Soni Razdan and Bhavna Panday have uploaded short videos on social media platforms sharing a mothers’ perspective to join the campaign.

“Mothers are an irreplaceable aspect of our lives and yet, a majority of us are unable to prioritize her during a working day/ week. While many people make efforts to keep in touch with their partners, friends and colleagues, they sometimes fail to prioritise calls from their Moms. A short conversation with a mother can ease her concerns and provide the reassurance that she needs. With the #NoMoreMissedCallsFromMom campaign, we hope to create larger awareness about this issue and encourage people to answer or return their mothers’ calls,” Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said.

In the campaign film, some people have shared their stories about the type of phone calls they receive in a day. The film also highlights the fact that people rarely missed a call from their boss, friend or their partner. Many times, when people were either at work or outside with friends, they ended up missing their mom’s calls.

As people often miss their mom’s calls, a clip shot of the participants’ mothers was played where the moms share why they love to stay connected with their child and how they feel if the phone call goes unanswered. The film promotes Sunfeast Mom’s Magic Ringtone that can be set against their mom’s contact.

