Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s new campaign says ‘A lot can happen inside’

The film features Shruti Hassan, Ali Fazal, Barkha Singh, Ayush Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur who have come together with 50 youngsters

As consumers tend to stay inside amid the ongoing lockdown, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has launched a music video ‘A lot can happen inside’ to lift the spirits of people during these trying times and spread hope and positivity. Conceptualised by The Digital Street, the video has been launched on Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The film features names such as Shruti Hassan, Ali Fazal, Barkha Singh, Ayush Mehra and Ashnoor Kaur who have come together with 50 youngsters. The brand encourages everyone to look within and discover themselves and their passions as they spend more time at home.

According to Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, the new Dark Fantasy digital campaign encourages the youth of India to explore their immense potential and talent that exist inside each one of us and leverage countless possibilities and opportunities that may emerge during these times. “This Dark Fantasy music video with more than 50 virtually connected young minds will spread hope and positivity, inspire the youth and lift their spirits universally,” he added.

ITC’s branded packaged foods business is the third largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery and Confectionery as well as the newly launched Juices and Beverages. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

