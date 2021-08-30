Sunfeast Bounce asks ‘Kya aapke crème biscuit mein Glucose hai?’ in new TVCs

Glucose and crème biscuits are two of the largest segments in the biscuits category

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast Bounce has rolled out two television commercials (TVCs). Through the new campaign, the brand wants to highlight the presence of glucose in Sunfeast Bounce crème biscuits that was not available in the category so far. While the TVC is on air across leading channels in Hindi, the campaign will also be supported by a host of digital activations and BTL activities across core target markets. Additionally, the brand will especially focus on four regional markets including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Orissa.

The TVCs show a mother who asks ‘Kya aapke crème biscuit mein Glucose hai?’ at different events, while she is aware of the presence of glucose in Sunfeast Bounce crème biscuits. Her question draws everyone’s attention towards finding out whether their crème biscuits have glucose in them or not. The film ends with the protagonist’s child enjoying Sunfeast Bounce biscuit.

According to Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC Limited, glucose and crème biscuits are two of the largest segments in the biscuits category, of which the glucose segment has been long deprived of any innovation. Moreover, recent consumer immersions have shown that mothers are looking forward to products that come with added goodness, he noted.

“With the addition of glucose to the portfolio, it allows us to deliver consumers’ an interesting choice which offers a combination of crème and glucose in one biscuit. Sunfeast Bounce is known for delighting its core TG, children with delightful range of crème biscuits. Encouraging consumer response has enabled the brand to become the market leader in the crème biscuits category. With this campaign we look forward to empower consumers by providing something more meaningful, especially to the mothers,” he added further.

Read Also: iQOO celebrates the indomitable spirit of para athletes

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook