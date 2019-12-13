Sunder Aaron of The Q India on books and movies he loves

Sunder Aaron, co-founder & MD, The Q India

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading Just Kids, by Patti Smith. The story revolves around the love affair between Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith in New York City in the ’70s with the art and music scenes. The book teaches one to live with abandon, and always be a kid! A book that I would love to read is Homo Deus.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I would like to watch Joker again. It was a terrific and high-impact film with unexpected reactions around the world. A TV series I would love to watch again is Breaking Bad. No one can match how Vince Gilligan structures the story and delivers characters who act smart to get in and out of amazing situations.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Playwright or theatre producer. Getting involved with the craft of entertainment, films and television started for me with theatre.

My wanderlust

Buenos Aires or Hawaii. I have never been to Argentina and would love to learn the tango! And Hawaii, to feast at a luau, and swim in the crystal clear warm waters.

Indulgence is…

South Indian mutton biryani with papadam and Chicken 65 served on a banana leaf — a combination of Tamil cuisine that I just can’t stop eating!

