Sundar Raman elevated as global CEO, Procter & Gamble, fabric and home care division

In his new role, he will be responsible for delivering top and bottom-line growth

Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Thursday announced the elevation of Sundar Raman to the role of global CEO, fabric and home care division. The division that will be led by Raman includes renowned brands such as Ariel, Tide, Ambipur and Downy and contributes to about one-third of total company sales and net earnings. In his new role, he will be responsible for delivering top- and bottom-line growth through innovation (R&D), a synchronized E2E supply chain, brand-building and sales. He will succeed Shailesh Jejurikar who has been elevated as chief operating officer of the company.

Sundar started his journey with P&G as a market analyst in India in 1998. He moved to the United States to work for P&G Beauty. He worked in a variety of roles from business intelligence to marketing and rose through the ranks. He was associated with the launch of new products such as Tide Pods and Downy Unstoppables. Raman also leads equality inclusion for fabric home care division.

He holds a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1996). In addition, he has a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1998).

India is not only one of the largest markets for P&G but the country has also been a talent factory for P&G worldwide. The market is one of the largest exporters of top talent to P&G globally, the company said in a statement. The company has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company, the statement added. Shailesh Jejurikar recently became the first Indian to be elevated to COO of the company.

P&G portfolio in India includes top brands such as Vicks , Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, Venus, AmbiPur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences and Old Spice.

