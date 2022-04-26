Sunaina Haldar joins SleepyCat as vice president, marketing

SleepyCat has appointed Sunaina Haldar as vice president – marketing. At SleepyCat, she will be responsible for scaling growth across the levers of brand and marketing, partnerships, community culture and engagement.

Haldar brings with her 15 years of diverse leadership experience across consumer insights, marketing, communication and growth strategy and has worked on growing traditional as well as digital-first businesses across categories.

According to Kabir Siddiq, founder and CEO, SleepyCat, the company has emerged as a fast-growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the curve in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. “Haldar comes with extensive experience in managing millennial and premium brands and has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories while maximising marketing investments with entrepreneurial agility. I am confident that together we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision of making SleepyCat India’s preferred sleep solutions brand.”

Prior to this appointment, she led marketing, NPD and CRM for Tata SmartFoodz Ltd., establishing Tata Q as a leading ready-to-eat foods brand in India. Prior to that, she was DGM marketing at The Hershey Company and has also been associated with Vodafone and General Mills, among others.

“SleepyCat is disrupting an existing category with purpose-driven products, designed to improve the comfort and self-care for Indian consumers and I look forward to being part of their vision of becoming a trustable, go-to-destination for all sleep solution needs. The brand has the well-being of its consumers at its core, which resonates with my own personal values. With a new and refreshed brand identity and truly innovative product offerings that are completely manufactured in-house, I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission,” Haldar stated.

