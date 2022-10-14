Sun Pharma’s new campaign for Revital H says ‘Apni body ki suno’

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has launched a new campaign for its brand Revital H. The new campaign featuring actor Akshay Kumar will air in eight key languages across TV, digital platforms and print pan India. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

“Revital H has been the market leader in the multivitamin category in India, helping consumers live healthier, active lives for over three decades. The new campaign is aimed at building relevance for the brand in today’s lifestyle context by educating people to take charge of their health,” Vidhi Shanghvi, head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said.

As per the company, today’s hectic lifestyle coupled with an incomplete diet is making fatigue and lack of stamina almost a daily concern among men. It added that while most consumers feel that their diet is adequate, more often than not, that’s not the case. The ‘Apni Body Ki Suno’ campaign aims to educate consumers to recognise the signs of fatigue caused by inadequate diet and take action by supplementing their diet with Revital H.

“We have recently partnered with Sun Pharma to build Revital H into a stronger brand. The new work of ‘Apni Body Ki Suno’ captures the guiding insight plus the consumer pain point in a relatable narrative with brand ambassador advocacy, and delivers a clear message in a light-hearted way to drive relevance to the prospective consumer,” Samarth Shrivastava, senior vice president and executive business director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, stated.

