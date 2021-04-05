  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sun Pharma ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Abzorb dusting powder

April 5, 2021 7:34 PM

The company has launched a new campaign featuring the actor

In the new campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, Tripathi is seen promoting the prophylactic usage of Abzorb dusting powderIn the new campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, Tripathi is seen promoting the prophylactic usage of Abzorb dusting powder

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Monday announced that it has roped in Pankaj Tripathi as the new brand ambassador of Abzorb dusting powder. In a new campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, on the theme, “Apnao Abzorb ka haath” Pankaj Tripathi is seen promoting the prophylactic usage of Abzorb dusting powder to keep fungal infections at bay.

The campaign shows that daily use of Abzorb dusting powder prevents excessive sweating and helps treat problems caused by sweat. The campaign uses ‘hand’ as a visual device, prompting sufferers to respect their hands and put them to good use, leaving sweat related problems to Abzorb dusting powder. The campaign also aims to cultivate the habit of using the product daily to keep one free from infection and itching. “The double-action sweat control formula of the product minimizes dampness due to which the fungus aggravates. Thus, making sure the infection never takes place. Pankaj plays the role of a proponent for the product and communicates prophylactic usage in his usual style,” the company said in a statement.

The new campaign aims to sensitise consumers about the advantages of keeping sweat and its associated problems at bay by using Abzorb dusting powder daily, Vidhi Shanghvi, business head, Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare said. “Abzorb’s unique combination of talc and starch ensures superior sweat absorption and strong protection against fungal infections due to clotrimazole.”

Fungal infection is a covert but common problem that worries many. In this campaign, Pankaj Tripathi in his usual demeanor and light hearted way advocates people to curb the problem of sweat and fungal infection related problems in advance, so that one can focus on doing better, greater work,” Madhu Noorani, president, Lowe Lintas, added on the campaign.

