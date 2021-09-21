Sumanta Datta appointed as MD of Oxford University Press India

Datta worked for The Coca-Cola Company for more than 20 years

Sumanta Datta has been named the new managing director of Oxford University Press India (OUPI) with regional responsibilities including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. He succeeds V Sivaramakrishnan who led the publisher for the past six years and recently moved on to a new role, outside of the Press.

Datta has a wealth of experience in leading large commercial and customer operations across both FMCG and technology-enabled industries for large multinational organisations. Datta worked for The Coca-Cola Company for more than 20 years, his last role there was vice president, operations, Coca-Cola South West Asia, and he has spent the years since he left in 2017 running Logitech in India, Indonesia, and South West Asia and advising start-ups.

“Datta joins OUP at an interesting time as the organisation accelerates its ongoing transformation to become a digital-first business and enhance its aim to make knowledge and learning more accessible through the power of technology,” Oxford University Press India said in a statement.

“Oxford University Press (OUP) has established a rich legacy in India with its presence that spans over 100 years. It has successfully evolved through the years to meet the changing needs of the students, parents and teachers and create products and solutions that aim to make knowledge accessible to all. I want to thank V Sivaramakrishnan for his leadership over the last six years, particularly for his strength and support during the pandemic. Sumanta arrives at an exciting time for us, we’ve supported teachers and parents across India while remote learning has become so necessary, now we are working closely with them to discover the future of education meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers and communities,” Fathima Dada, managing director, Education said.

