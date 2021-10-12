Sukkhi announces Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Sukkhi is expecting a huge demand in the fashion jewellery segment during festive season

Fashion jewellery brand Sukkhi has onboarded actor Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Kapoor, the new face of the brand, will promote the brand’s premium products. With the begining of festive season, Sukkhi is expecting a huge demand in the fashion jewellery segment. The brand wants to leverage its marketing efforts by launching its new designs and collections across the country. “Karisma Kapoor has always been a well-known face across India. The timeless beauty, Karisma Kapoor has her own unique style which resonates with Indians and expresses her true glorious self which aligns with Sukkhi’s ethos of being fashionable and trendy,” Bhavesh Navlakha, founder and CEO, Sukkhi, said.

“At Sukkhi, our aim has always been to make the best of designs available to our customers for any occasion or festivity. We believe that the new-age women are looking for stylish yet affordable jewellery options that not only enhance their beauty but also help them stay up to date with the fast paced industry and it’s ever- evolving trends. We are extremely excited to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor for our various branding initiatives on marketplaces, our website, our offline touchpoints and ATL BTL marketing across India,” Navlakha added.

Sukkhi, founded in 2012, is widely available on various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, among others. However, the brand also has over 125 offline touchpoints spread across India, as per an official statement. It claims to use makes allergic-free material for its fashion jewellery.

“I am glad to be collaborating with Sukkhi as the brand has a wide collection of jewellery which complements the modern Indian women and their style. Personally I am always looking for versatile pieces that I can pair with multiple outfits. Jewellery makes a women feel confident and brings out her true personality,” Kapoor stated.

