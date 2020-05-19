Sujoy Golan joins Affle as chief of marketing and omnichannel platforms

Prior to this, Golan was the VP and head of marketing at Lendingkart

Consumer intelligence technology company Affle (India) Limited has appointed Sujoy Golan as chief of marketing and omnichannel platforms to strengthen its leadership team. In his role, Golan will lead the marketing function and help drive the business growth for Affle’s omnichannel platforms on Software/Platform-as-a-Service business models.

With over 14 years of experience in driving and scaling high-growth businesses across Fintech, SaaS, AdTech, and e-commerce industries, Golan has been a part of leadership teams at Lendingkart, Unbxd, InMobi, Flipkart and Directi, contributing to their growth since early stages. In his most recent stint with Lendingkart, he played a key role in building the MSME fintech as VP and head of marketing. Prior to Lendingkart, he was head of marketing at Unbxd, and global head of digital marketing at InMobi, managing growth marketing across businesses and geographies.

According to Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairman, MD and CEO of Affle, Sujoy’s experience in fintech, e-commerce and SaaS businesses would strengthen the verticalization strategy for omnichannel platforms and his expertise in global marketing would propel the international growth of the brand significantly.”

Golan has also been actively involved in mentoring startups and business school students and has helped design the digital marketing course at IIM-Calcutta. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM-Kozhikode. “I look forward to lead global marketing and help drive growth for Affle’s businesses with strategic emphasis on the omnichannel platforms,” Sujoy Golan, chief of marketing and omnichannel Platforms, Affle told.

Recently, Affle also appointed Tarun Aditya to lead the Data Science team and Pranesh Sharma who joined to lead product management for the Platform-as-a-Service business in order to strengthen its leadership team in the country.

